Business Footwear sector to improve supply chain to take advantage of EVFTA Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry should improve its supply chain performance to take advantage of the milestone trade deal that the country has signed with the EU and to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, speakers said at a recent international footwear conference.

Business Retail-service revenue increases 5.3 percent in June Retail and service revenue amounted to some 2.38 quadrillion VND (103 billion USD) in June, up 6.2 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,225 VND per USD on July 1, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business World Bank Hanoi office has new head From July 1, Mme. Carolyn Turk will work at the World Bank (WB) Hanoi office as its country director in Vietnam, according to the office.