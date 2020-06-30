Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Tokyo (VNA) – A teleconference on trading in consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan was held in Tokyo on June 30, with nearly 40 Vietnamese producers and 55 Japanese importers taking part.

With one plenary session and eight trade sessions, the event is expected to boost two-way trade as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global supply chains and hurt global trade.

Japanese experts updated the latest regulations and procedures related to the import of consumer goods in the country. Participants at the event also discussed business opportunities.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Japan Ta Duc Minh expressed his hope that via the event, Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises will learn more about each side’s needs and ability, thereby reaching mutually-beneficial deals.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, Japan is one of the most important trade partners of Vietnam. In the first five months of this year, two-way trade went up 2.2 percent annually to 15.6 billion USD. Of which, 7.83 billion USD was Vietnam’s exports.

Experts forecast that once the pandemic is under control, demand for consumer goods such as agro-forestry-aquatic products and household appliances in Japan will increase./.