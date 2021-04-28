Fifth rice festival to take place in Vinh Long
The fifth rice festival will take place in the Mekong delta province of Vinh Long from May 28-June 3 to strengthen rice production and connect rice businesses.
The festival is expected to attract 800-1,200 booths from rice enterprises to display their products and seek business opportunities, according to the Vinh Long provincial Industry and Trade Department.
Within the framework of the festival, there will be a wide range of activities, including workshops on important issues related to agricultural development and exhibition on Mekong Delta provinces’ economic achievements.
The fourth rice festival was also held in Vinh Long in 2019./.