Can Tho (VNA) – The fifth Vietnam – Japan cultural and trade exchange festival wrapped up in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 2.



During the three-day event, Vietnamese and Japanese companies’ 48 stalls introduced cultural experiences, folk games and cuisines and 88 others showcased products and services in the fields of agriculture, tourism-restaurants-hotels, consulting-services, food, consumer goods, education, labour, gifts and souvenirs.



The Japanese side introduced traditional Yosakoi dances, wagashi sweets, Haiku poetry and origami paper folding art, among others, while the Vietnamese stalls popularised waterway tourism in the south, Vovinam martial arts, and amateur singing in the southern region.



Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s municipal chapter Nguyen Phuong Lam said the festival not only contributes to tightening the Vietnam – Japan friendship but also affords Can Tho and Mekong Delta localities a chance to popularise their images via tourist, cultural and craft products.



The event attracted over 300 domestic and foreign firms, 240 of them from Japan./.

