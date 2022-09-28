Fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival opens in Quang Tri
Delegates at the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival. (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) – The fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival opened in the central province of Quang Tri, which borders Laos’ Savannakhet and Salavan provinces, on September 28.
In his opening remarks, President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Tran Van Tuy said that the festival offers a chance for the two countries to look back at their traditional solidarity and glorious struggles for national liberation, especially when Quang Tri and Laos' Savannakhet are the two historical locations on the legendary Truong Son Trail, which is one of the important factors behind the victory of the two countries.
Through the festival’s activities, delegates will exchange experience and measures to step up friendship and cooperation activities between the two peoples, he said.
Politburo member and permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, who is also President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, affirmed that the solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance between Vietnam and Laos is an objective rule, a vital factor, and an invaluable common property of the two nations.
He expressed his hope that the two countries’ friendship organisations will continue speeding up practical activities to strengthen mutual understanding of the two peoples, especially young generations, to maintain and further develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, thus contributing to their growth, and the region’s peace and stability.
Boviengkham Vongdala, member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, Minister of Technology and Communications, and President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association, said that the association will do its utmost to, together with the Vietnamese Party, State and people, maintain and promote the bilateral ties.
The festival is taking place from September 27-30 in Quang Tri and Savannakhet. A number of events will be held within the framework of the festival, including a conference on friendship activities between Vietnam and Laos, visits to a number of revolutionary historical sites and delivery of gifts to disadvantaged people in border areas./.