Politics Vietnamese President meets with Japanese Emperor in Tokyo President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on September 28, part of his trip to the Northeast Asian country to attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Politics Vietnam - Austria relations see unceasing development Austria was one of the first western countries to set up diplomatic ties with Vietnam. Fifty years have passed since the establishment of the relationship, the two countries have enjoyed great strides in bilateral cooperation.

Politics Hanoi backs organisation of Vietnam-France cultural exchange activities: official Hanoi is ready to support and create favorable conditions for cultural and economic exchanges to better mutual understanding between Vietnamese and French people to be held in the capital next year, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh.

Politics Vietnam, Laos attach importance to people-to-people diplomacy: official Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man highly appreciated the positive developments in people-to-people exchanges between the two countries during a reception held on September 27 for delegates who are attending the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri.