World Indonesia inaugurates 17-billion-USD sharia bank Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 1 inaugurated state-owned sharia bank Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI), which had total assets of 240 trillion IDR (17 billion USD) and ranked seventh on the list of biggest banks in Indonesia based on total assets.

World Indonesia to receive 23.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in Q1 The Indonesian Ministry of Health will receive as many as 23.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca of the UK in the first quarter of 2021.