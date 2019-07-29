Deputy Minister of Finance Huynh Quang Hai gets warning. (Photo: VNA)

The Prime Minister recently signed Decision No.933/QD-TTg on carrying out a disciplinary measure of warning against Deputy Minister of Finance Huynh Quang Hai.To be more specific, Hai did not abide by the Party organisation principles, and violated regulations on morality and lifestyle as well as the Party’s regulations on the don’ts for its members and on their responsibility for setting an exemplary way of living.His violations have left negative impacts on the prestige of the Party organisation and the Ministry of Finance.Earlier during its 36th session from May 29-31, the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee decided to impose a disciplinary measure of warning against Hai, member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Finance and Deputy Minister of Finance.-VNA