Business Cement producers urged to be flexible Vietnam’s cement sector is facing oversupply and firms need flexible business strategies to overcome the difficulties.

Business Son La province expands organic farming The northern mountainous province of Son La has emerged as a leading grower of fruit in recent years thanks to its well-chosen policy of moving in the direction of organic farming.

Business Group of investors invest 650 million USD in Vinhomes A group of investors led by US-based private equity firm KKR, including Temasek Holding of Singapore, invested 15.1 trillion VND (650 million USD) in a stake of the Vinhomes Joint Stock Company (Vinhomes).

Business Deputies debate 30 percent tax exemption for SMEs A policy that may grant up to 30 percent tax exemption for small-to-medium-sized business (SMEs) to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 was discussed by National Assembly deputies during a meeting in Hanoi on June 16.