Politics Vietnam, India agree to foster defence partnership Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang and his visiting Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh agreed on future cooperation orientations between the two ministries during their talks in Hanoi on June 8.

Politics Minister proposes solutions for agriculture at NA’s hearing session National Assembly deputies raised questions on basic, strategic and urgent issues that are drawing attention of voters and people, especially farmers, to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said following a Q&A session for the minister on June 8.

Politics Party leader holds online talks with RoK President Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held online talks with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol on June 8, as the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Promoting communication activities on land border control Communication activities play an important role in the management and protection of the national land border, said Le Hai Binh, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Education and Popularisation. ​