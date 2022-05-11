Business Vietnam Airlines increases, resumes flights linking with Japan, RoK National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will increase its flight frequency on eight air routes linking Vietnam with Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) starting May 15.

Business Ministry proposes VAT on fertiliser The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has proposed a value-added tax on fertiliser products to support domestic producers.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,141 VND/USD on May 11, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Policies needed to support steel industry development Over-reliance on input material imports, small production value and outdated technology were among the major weaknesses of Vietnam's steel industry, said a recent report by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.