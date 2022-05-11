Petrol prices continue to go up
The retail prices of oil and petrol continued to rise from May 11 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Finance.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Accordingly, from 3pm, the price of RON95 bio-fuel was raised by 1,550 VND per litre to 29,980 VND (1.3 USD) per litre, while that of E5 RON92 rose by 1,490 VND per litre to 28,950 VND (1.26 USD) per litre.
Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil was up by 1,120 VND per litre to 26,650 VND (1.16 USD) per litre. A rise of 1,340 VND per litre was also seen in the price of kerosene to 25,160 VND (1.09 USD).
This is the eighth adjustments made to petrol prices since the beginning of this year, with only three times of decrease, and the third from the end of April.
Earlier on May 4, the ceiling retail price of RON95 was raised by 440 VND to 28,430 VND per litre, while that of E5 RON92 increased by 330 VND to 27,460 VND per litre. At the same time, the price of diesel was capped at 25,530 VND per litre, an increase of 180 VND./.