Politics Vietnam, Laos pledge continued cooperation in home affairs Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra and her Lao counterpart Thongchanh Manixay vowed to continue their agencies' cooperation for the 2024-2026 period during their talks in Vientiane on March 25.

Politics Vietnam treasures relations with Finland: NA Chairman National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to developing its traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Finland while holding talks with Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25.

Politics Conference reviews performance of provincial-level People’s Councils The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee held a national conference in Hanoi on March 25 to review the performance of the People’s Councils of provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide in 2023 and launch tasks for this year.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.