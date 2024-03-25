Finnish Parliament Speaker pays official visit to Vietnam
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to developing its traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Finland while holding talks with Speaker of the Parliament of Finland Jussi Halla-aho in Hanoi on March 25.
VNA
VNA
More Vietnamese people go cashless: Visa study
Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has provided its insights into Vietnam’s payment landscape with its latest Consumer Payment Attitudes study that highlights the surge in cashless transactions among Vietnamese consumers.
Vietnam, Laos pledge continued cooperation in home affairs
Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra and her Lao counterpart Thongchanh Manixay vowed to continue their agencies' cooperation for the 2024-2026 period during their talks in Vientiane on March 25.
Vietnam treasures relations with Finland: NA Chairman
Conference reviews performance of provincial-level People’s Councils
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee held a national conference in Hanoi on March 25 to review the performance of the People’s Councils of provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide in 2023 and launch tasks for this year.
☕ Afternoon briefing on March 25
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Vietnam, China share experience in social supervision, criticism
Experience in social supervision and criticism was shared between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee at their talks in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25.