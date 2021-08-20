Business Hoa Phat Group contributes 276 million USD to State budget in seven months Vietnam’s largest steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that it contributed over 6.3 trillion VND (about 276 million USD) to the State budget in the first seven months of the year, posting a year-on-year jump of 94 percent.

Business Vietnam accounts for 87 percent of Philippines’ rice imports Vietnam's rice exports to the Philippines still won a lion share of 87 percent in the first half of this year.

Business Programme promotes India-Mekong Sub-region cross-border trade A programme to promote cross-border trade connectivity between India and countries in the Greater Mekong Sub region (GMS) was jointly held by trade promotion agencies of Vietnam, India, Thailand and Cambodia on August 19.