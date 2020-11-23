The figure this year was 27 higher than in 2019. Among them, 17 enterprises had products honoured as Vietnam National Brand for seven consecutive times since the programme was launched.

These companies will be honoured at a ceremony to be held on November 25 in Hanoi.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said with the recognition of national brands, firms could affirm their position in the domestic market and expand in global markets.

The programme significantly contributed to increasing the awareness of the business community about the importance of brands in increasing added value for products as well as corporate value, through which, enterprises’ competitiveness would be enhanced./.

VNA