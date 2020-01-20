Society Da Nang gets documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa The People’s Committee of Hoang Sa district in Da Nang has received documents, maps, artifacts and research works on Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago present by organisations.

Society Vietnamese people abroad gather for Tet Vietnamese communities all over the world held separate gatherings on January 18 to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on January 25.

Society Vietnamese expats in Canada celebrate Tet holiday The Canada-Vietnam Society (CVS), which gathers Vietnamese expats living in Canada, held a get-together in Toronto on January 18 to celebrate Tet, Vietnam’s traditional New Year, which is less than a week away.