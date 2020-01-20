First American Studies programme launched at Vietnamese university
The Ho Chi Minh-based Hoa Sen University is set to launch an American Studies course this year, the first of its kind at a Vietnamese university.
Future students look for information at the university (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
Vietnam and the US are preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the normalisation of bilateral ties in 2020.
Over the past 25 years, two-way trade has surged nearly 120 times, from 450 million USD in 1994 to more than 60 billion USD in 2018. The US has been Vietnam’s largest export market for several consecutive years.
Vietnam-US relations are at their peak, as evidenced by Vietnam’s successful organisation of the US-DPRK Summit in Hanoi in February 2019 and the two trips to Vietnam by US President Donald Trump.
The relations have been reinforced via US aircraft carriers’ visits to Vietnam in 2018, cooperation on treating Agent Orange/Dioxin at Da Nang and Bien Hoa airports, and support for Vietnam on UN peacekeeping activities.
People-to-people exchanges have also been boosted with over 30,000 Vietnamese students pursuing their studies in the US./.
