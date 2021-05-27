This lychee farm in Phuc Hoa commune, Tan Yen district, has been certified as meeting GlobalGap standards. According to the farm’s owner, the quality of its lychees this year is the best he has even seen thanks to his strict adherence to global production protocols.

15 tonnes of lychees embarked on their journey to the North Asian country on May 26. This is the first batch where Japan has authorised Vietnam to perform and monitor quarantine and sterilisation processes.

Tan Yen district is home to over 1,300 hectares of lychees with an estimated yield of 14,000 tonnes. It has expanded the planting area that meet GlobalGap standards, which are required by choosy markets such as Japan. This year, in addition to ensuring quality and yield, the local government has exerted every effort to guarantee that lychee growing areas are not affected by the pandemic.

Despite the new wave of COVID-19 facing many localities in Vietnam, Bac Giang and Hai Duong provinces have kept their lychee growing areas safe and even seen a bumper crop thanks to thorough planning since the beginning of the crop. All early-crop lychees have already been pre-ordered./.

VNA