The patient died on July 31 morning of a heart attack at Huế Central Hospital in Thừa Thiên Huế Province, where he was being treated for coronavirus. The information was released at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control that took place in Hanoi the same day.

The man, a resident of Hoi An Town, also had a number of other health issues including serious kidney failure, hypertension and high blood pressure.

Vietnam recorded 82 infections on July 31, raising the total tally to 546.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said priority should be given to stamping out the Covid-19 outbreak in Da Nang city.

He said the Ministry of Health has implemented anti-epidemic measures in a timely and synchronous manner. However, there are many people who are not giving enough attention to the developments of the pandemic.

He added it is necessary to raise public awareness and fully implement recommendations of the healthcare sector./.

