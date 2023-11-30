The event has drawn the participation of nearly 600 artisans, actors, actresses and athletes from Central Highlands localities. It is an opportunity for the ethnic groups in the region to meet, promote cultural exchange, and share experience in the preservation and popularisation of their cultural space and festivals.

The Central Highlands is now home to a treasure trove of tangible and intangible cultural heritage items which hold historical values, including Rong house (a variation of stilt-houses unique to the Central Highlands), dai house (long house), lithophone, festivals associated with the “space of gong culture” which was recognised as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2005.

The three-day festival features many fascinating events, including introduction of traditional festivals and rituals of the region’s ethnic groups, exhibition of traditional cultural products, and competitions of traditional games such as tug-of-war and stick pushing./.

VNA