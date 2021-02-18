Speaking at the event, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong urged every agency, sector, and unit to build their own action plans for this year, initially for the first quarter, to conduct policies adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.

He called for the successful organising of the elections of deputies to the legislature and People’s Councils at all levels; focusing on socio-economic development and political and external affair tasks as assigned; firmly safeguarding border sovereignty and territorial integrity; and ensuring political security and social safety and order.

The Politburo and Secretariat agreed to use State budget and other sources to purchase vaccines. The use of vaccines must be in line with the law and recommendations from the World Health Organisation and manufacturers.

They also called for the stepping up of the study and production of COVID-19 vaccines at home that meet international standards and can adapt to new variants./.

VNA