At the inauguration ceremony for the solar power plant in Ha Tinh province (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

The Hoanh Son Joint Stock Co has inaugurated its solar power plant, worth more than 1.45 trillion VND (62.7 million USD), in the central province of Ha Tinh.The opening ceremony of the plant – the first of its kind in the province – saw the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.Spanning 50ha in Cam Xuyen district, the Cam Hoa solar power plant has a designed production capacity of 50 MWp.According to local authorities, the plant’s launch marked a good beginning for Ha Tinh’s renewable energy industry and is expected to contribute to accelerating the province’s socio-economic development in the future.They added that the province was also seeking foreign and domestic investment in two other solar power plants.Renewable energy like solar and wind will play an essential role in helping Vietnam complete its long-term goal of connecting the whole country to the national grid, experts have said.According to them, Vietnam’s solar system had the potential to reach 35,000MW by 2030.The Government has applied tariff incentives or renewable energy payments for solar power since 2017 in an attempt to accelerate investment in renewable energy.-VNA