A group discussion at the NA's seventh session (Photo: VNA)

– The seventh session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) opened in Hanoi on May 20.Opening the event, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said that the session will focus on law building with the adoption of seven laws and two resolutions, along with discussion of nine bills.NA deputies will give opinions on reports on the socio-economic situation and state budget for 2018 and 2019, while conducting supreme supervision and question-and-answer sessions, she said.Following the opening ceremony, the deputies listened to a number of reports, including those on evaluating the implementation of socio-economic development and state budget plans for 2018, as well as the first months of 2019; the summary of voters’ opinions sent to the seventh session; and the outcomes of supervision over the settlement of voters’ requests sent to the previous session.In the afternoon, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh delivered a proposal on the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Insurance Business and Law on Intellectual Property.After that, Chairman of the NA Law Committee Nguyen Khac Dinh delivered a verification report on the bill.Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung read a proposal asking the NA to approve the state budget balance for 2017, while State Auditor General Ho Duc Phoc delivered an auditing report on state budget balance for 2017. Chairman of the NA Finance-Budget Committee Nguyen Duc Hai also delivered a report verifying the state budget balance for 2017.After the plenary session, the deputies discussed in groups the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Insurance Business and the Law on Intellectual Property.As scheduled, on May 21, the NA will listen to a report on adjustments to the revised Law on Education, while discussing a number of unsettled contents of the law.In the afternoon, they will listen to a report on amendments to the Law on Architecture and give opinions to some articles of the law.–VNA