Society PM orders higher COVID-19 testing capacity Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed on the increase of testing capacity with simple procedures, during a cabinet meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control held on August 21.

Society HCM City aiding pandemic-hit businesses Authorities in HCM City have launched aid packages to help local businesses, especially small- and medium- sized enterprises (SMEs), maintain their operations.

Society Quang Tri: 227-kilo bomb safely handled A mobile bomb and mine clearance team from PeaceTrees Vietnam safely handled a 227 kg bomb left over from the war in Luong Le village, Tan Hop commune, in Huong Hoa district, central Quang Tri province.

Society Hanoi’s pedestrian streets closed to prevent COVID-19 The People's Committee of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi has announced the capital city’s popular ‘walking streets’ will be temporarily closed from August 21.