Front, from right: Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia General Tea Seiha stand in front of the border marker at the border T-junction of the three countries on December 14 (Photo: VNA)

Kon Tum (VNA) – The first Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border defence friendship exchange was held on December 14 in the tri-border area that comprises Ngoc Hoi district in Vietnam’s Central Highland province of Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu province, and Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province, as well as in Kon Tum city.



Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia General Tea Seiha co-chaired the event.



At the tri-border area, Minister Giang chaired the welcoming ceremony for the Defence Ministers of Laos and Cambodia. They together saluted, painted sovereignty markers, and witnessed the participation of the three countries’ border guard forces in a joint patrol and inspection of the border markers in the tri-border area. The ministers also planted friendship trees and visited and presented gifts to the Be Van Dan primary school in Ngoc Hoi district.



Later, the annual meeting between the defence ministers of the three countries took place in Kon Tum city. On the occasion, several defence cooperation documents between the three countries were signed.



The three ministers agreed that over the past time, the defence ministries of the three countries have coordinated closely and effectively to implement the common perception of the three countries' senior leaders on military and defence cooperation.



Their coordination has generated practical results, particularly the maintenance of the annual meeting between the three ministers of defence – a mechanism established in 2012. In addition, the three countries' militaries conducted joint rescue exercises in Laos in 2022, and held a joint military medical exercise to respond to non-traditional security challenges within the framework of the exchange this year.



The ministers affirmed that, with the joint efforts of the three countries, the recent border situation has stayed stable, and the border lines and the system of border markers have been well protected. Security and order in border areas are ensured, arising incidents have been promptly detected and handled well. The lives of people in border areas have been improved while socio-economic development has been combined with ensuring security and defence.





The three defence ministers sign the minutes of the annual meeting on December 14. (Photo: VNA)

The ministers agreed to focus cooperation in the time ahead on strengthening political trust, effectively utilising available cooperative mechanisms, diversifying joint activities, especially those among their border guard forces and border military zones.



They concurred to continue supporting each other at international and regional multilateral forums, and affirmed the joint resolve of the defence ministries and armed forces of the three countries to stay united and continue to actively contribute to the central role of ASEAN as well as ASEAN's common stance on regional security issues.



Minister Giang noted that the first Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border defence friendship exchange will contribute to promoting political trust and cooperation among the armies of the three countries in general and substantive collaboration among their border guard forces in particular, as well as economic development and people-to-people exchange in border areas.



The Defence Ministers of Laos and Cambodia reiterated their firm commitment to strengthening the traditional friendship and good neighbourliness among the three countries.



On this occasion, Minister Giang invited Minister Chansamone Chanyalath and Minister Tea Seiha to attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army and the second Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 that is slated for December 2024 in Hanoi./.