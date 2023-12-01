First Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border friendship exchange to be held this month
Major General Le Xuan Sang, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Ministry of National Defence's Department of Information and Training, speaks at the press conference in Hanoi on December 1. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The first Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia border friendship exchange is slated for mid-December in the tri-border area that comprises Ngoc Hoi district in Vietnam’s Central Highland province of Kon Tum, Laos’ Attapeu province, and Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province as well as in Kon Tum city.
The information was unveiled at a press conference held by the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on December 1.
As part of activities in the 2023 cooperation plan of the countries’ defence ministries, the exchange is expected to help enhance the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia political trust, friendship, solidarity, people-to-people exchange, economic growth, and border safeguarding cooperation.
The event will see Vietnamese, Lao, and Cambodian defence ministers painting sovereignty markers, planting friendship trees, and visiting and presenting gifts to the Be Van Dan primary school in Ngoc Hoi district. The countries’ border guard forces, meanwhile, will partake in joint patrols and inspections in the tri-border area.
A joint military medical exercise as well as the sides’ annual defence ministerial meeting and signing ceremony of cooperation documents are also on schedule.
On the sidelines, the Vietnam Border Guard High Command will present 200 scholarships to students and 40 breeding cows to households of the three nations./.