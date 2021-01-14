First Vietnam’s vacation exchange platform offers customers a bespoke service
Area Director of Sales Marketing – North Vietnam at InterContinental, David Pearson (left), seen together with VPASS representative at signing ceremony on Monday. — Photo courtesy of VPASSHanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam’s first vacation exchange platform, VPASS, has been officially launched after a signing ceremony of strategic cooperation between VPASS and partner resorts nationwide.
At the event early this week in Hanoi, representatives of 19 resorts and hotels committed to join the VPASS Vacation Exchange Platform. They include Fusion Hotel Group, InterContinental Hanoi Westlake, InterContinental Danang Peninsula Resort, Nam Nghi Coral Peninsula Phu Quoc, Silk Path Hotels & Resorts, Legacy Yen Tu - Mgallery, Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc, Palm Garden Beach Resort & Spa Hoi An, Paradise Vietnam, and Heritage Cruises.
Speaking at the event, General Director of the VPASS Asia Luxury Vacation Services Joint Stock Company Le Vinh Linh said the platform has been developed by VPASS “marking a remarkable digital transformation of Vietnamese tourism”.
“It also shows our wish and determination to present tourism destinations across Vietnam to conquer others around the world,” she said.
Through the platform, members can exchange vacations from thousands of famous and luxury hotels and resorts.
“In addition, the programme also features a series of advanced facilities that can be customised according to the members’ needs such as air tickets, yachts, golf and use of airport lounges around the world,” Linh said.
Unlike other vacation exchange programmes, the VPASS features ‘Bespoke Service’ – a prerogative customer care service that can satisfy any personalised requirements of members.
According to VPASS’s General Director Linh, this year VPASS will try to reach their goal of having 300 partners in Vietnam and 4,500 partners worldwide.
Founded in 2017, VPASS is known for high-end customer care products including luxury vacations products and deluxe services for several banks, financial institutions, real estate and retail businesses in Vietnam.
“From our own experience and understanding of customers’ needs, together with a careful research on development trends in resort real-estate investment as well as the travelling habits of Vietnamese people, especially the high-end customer segment in recent years, we have decided to invest into the tourism smart technology with an aim to comprehensively meet the needs of customization and individualization of customers for any their travel and enjoyment,” Linh said./.