World Philippines’ inflation bounces back in June The Philippines’ inflation picked up again in June after the country began easing months-long lockdown, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on July 7.

World German paper lauds Vietnam’s economic prospects In an article posted on securities newswire boerse-online.de on July 7, author Sven Heckle praised Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and its economic prospects.

World Thailand’s exports forecast to drop 10 percent in 2020 Thailand’s exports are expected to drop 10 percent this year, deeper than the previous forecast of 8 percent, according to the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC).

World US State Dept. approves 2-billion-USD sale of weapons to Indonesia The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on July 6 that the Department of State has approved a potential 2 billion USD sale of eight MV-22 Osprey and related equipment to Indonesia.