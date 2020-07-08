First wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand ends: health expert
Dr. Anupong Sujariyakul, expert from the Thai Ministry of Public Health's Preventive Medicine, Department of Disease Control, said on July 8 that the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand has come to an end, after the country has not seen any new local COVID-19 case for 44 consecutive days.
A health worker takes temperature of a resident (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)
However, he warned the Thais to be prepared for a second wave of infections, as the contagion is still spreading in many parts of the world, with several countries already experiencing a second wave.
However, he warned the Thais to be prepared for a second wave of infections, as the contagion is still spreading in many parts of the world, with several countries already experiencing a second wave.
He called on people to stay vigilant at all times by wearing masks, adhering to social distancing and do regular hand cleaning.
Thailand on July 8 reported three new imported COVID-19 cases. They are Thai citizens returning from abroad and in quarantine. No new fatalities were reported.
The country has to date recorded 3,197 COVID-19 cases, with 3,074 recoveries and 58 deaths. And 65 others are still being treated in hospital./.
