First working day of 15th ASOSAI Assembly
The 15th Assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) is held in the form of videoconference. (Photo: VietnamPlus)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th Assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), which is held in the form of videoconference, adopted several reports during the first and second plenary session on the first working day on September 7.
The adopted documents included reports on the implementation of ASOSAI’s strategic plan for 2016-2021, a draft strategic plan of ASOSAI for 2022-2027, reports of working groups, and a report on the implementation of the Hanoi Declaration.
The report on the implementation of the Hanoi Declaration said ASOSAI has focused on areas that bring great benefits to the people, including health care and the provision of welfare service, sustainable development of public education, sustainable food security, sustainable national finance administration, and sustainable management of population policy.
The assembly also adopted the Bangkok Declaration, the key document to orient the main activities of the ASOSAI in the coming time, in the second plenary session.
The same day, the 15th ASOSAI Assembly approved the establishment of a Working Group on Sustainable Development Goals (ASOSAI WGSDG) and another on Crisis Management Audit./.