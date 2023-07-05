From Sweden, Bloom. is designed to offer F&B brands an accelerated route for converting their ideas into tangible concepts and facilitating small-scale production for market testing, seamlessly transitioning to mid, large, and mass production.

Innovation is crucial for F&B brands to stay ahead in a rapidly-evolving market with growing demand for nutritious, healthy, and sustainable products. Smaller brands require more expertise and investment for large-scale equipment, while established brands face production disruptions and lack a dedicated facility for micro innovation.

Leveraging on Tetra Pak’s cutting-edge technology and end-to-end expertise, coupled with DenEast’s manufacturing capabilities, Bloom. can effectively tackle these challenges for brands of all sizes.

It offers remarkable flexibility, efficiency, and a shortened time-to-market, and eliminates the need for equipment investment - all conveniently located in one place.

The innovation centre can cater to the needs of F&B brands not just in Vietnam but across the region and elsewhere in the world./.

