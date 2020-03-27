Business Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 2.8 billion USD in first quarter Vietnam ran a trade surplus of 2.8 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Dong Nai’s industrial production slows down due to COVID-19 The index of industrial production (IIP) in the southern province of Dong Nai went up 6.6 percent in March year-on-year, reported the provincial statistics department.

Business Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​ Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.