Business PM orders removal of bottlenecks for border trade Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 12 order the removal of bottlenecks for export-import activities and trading of goods in border regions in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus Covid-19.

Business Action programme launched to fight origin fraud The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued an action programme to step up efforts to combat origin fraud and illegal transportation of goods.

Business Ministries seek new export markets for farm produce Authorities in China’s Guangxi province have decided to extend the closure of border gates and continue to suspend the trading of goods by individuals until the end of February, according to the Consulate General of Vietnam in Guangxi province.

Business Vietnam should develop high-added value electronics sector, say experts Vietnam should pen a general plan to shape up an electronics sector with higher value as the industry is currently assembling and processing simple products, according to experts.