Illustrative image (Source: bangkokpost)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Thai government has banned fishing in part of the Gulf of Thailand from June to September, to allow marine species to recover their numbers.



The Thai media said on June 11 that fishing will be strictly regulated in the north of the gulf.



The area is skirted by eight coastal provinces, including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao and Chon Buri.



The restrictions will take effect from June 15 to August 15 off the coasts of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon, while the coasts of Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao and Chon Buri will be closed from August 1 to September 30.



The Department of Fisheries has decided to enforce rules limiting fishing off these provinces again after similar measures last year resulted in an increase in marine species stocks.



Chief of the department Adison Sanguansin said the measure has been proven to help rehabilitate and restore many aquatic resources.



Statistics showed that catches increased after the closure period ended last year.



With progress in policy reform and fishery management, the European Commission lifted yellow card warning on illegal fishing in Thailand in January 2019.-VNA