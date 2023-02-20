Fishing boat in distress towed to Da Tay Island for repair
Vessel 471 of the Naval Region 4 High Command on February 20 completed towing a fishing boat with engine failure to Da Tay Island for repair.
Officers on Vessel 471 work to tow the fishing boat in distress. (Source: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Vessel 471 of the Naval Region 4 High Command on February 20 completed towing a fishing boat with engine failure to Da Tay Island for repair.
On February 19 morning, Vessel 471 was patrolling in an area about nine nautical miles to the southeast of An Bang Island when it received an order to search for and assist a fishing boat with four crew members that went adrift due to engine failure.
Braving strong winds of a tropical depression, the vessel managed to access and tow the fishing boat to Da Tay Island.
The fishing boat from central Khanh Hoa province, departing the Hon Ro fishing port in Nha Trang city on February 10, encountered the problem on February 18 afternoon. Failing to fix it, its captain sent signals calling for help from authorities and other fishing boats working in the Truong Sa waters of Vietnam./.