The Vietnam Expressway Corporation said it completed the installation and put into operation the ETC system on the Cau Gie – Ninh Binh Expressway from June 2020.

The system is currently operating effectively, with the service rate accounting for 51 percent of the whole line's revenue.

The remaining expressways include Noi Bai – Lao Cai, HCM City-Long Thanh – Dau Giay, Ben Luc - Long Thanh, Da Nang – Quang Ngai and some other sections of Cau Gie – Ninh Binh.

The corporation approved and issued bidding documents for selecting ETC service providers from May this year.

It was expected that the company would close the bid on May 25 and complete the contractor selection on June 30./.

VNA