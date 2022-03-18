Illustrative image. (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi –Hai Phong expressway will apply electronic toll collection (ETC) only from 0:00 on May 5 under a pilot scheme of Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway Operation and Management Company Limited.



Accordingly, the manual toll collection and touch-and-go card services will be suspended on the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway from that day.



Vehicle owners, who have been using the prepaid touch-and-go cards, are recommended to use up the balance in their cards before April 30. Otherwise, they will be supported to transfer the balance to the accounts of another vehicles. The balance left in the accounts will not be returned after that day.



Bui Thi Quynh, Deputy Director of the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway Operation and Management Company Limited, said the move aims to make it convenient for vehicle users and ease the traffic flow on the expressway, adding that Etag and Epass service points have been set up at exit and entrance of toll booths to help drivers install the tags on their vehicles./.