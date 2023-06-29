A serious landslide caused by heavy rains occurred in Da Lat city in early morning of June 29, damaging four houses. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – A serious landslide caused by heavy rains occurred in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in early morning of June 29, damaging four houses.



The provincial rescue force has saved five people in a house. Currently, rescuers are continuing to use excavators to search for two people in another completely buried house.

Landslides occurred in many other places in the mountainous resort city./.