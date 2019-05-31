The consumer price index (CPI) between January and May increased by 2.74 percent from the same period last year – the slowest five-month pace over the last three years.



The General Statistics Office said the CPI in May grew by 0.49 percent from April, 1.5 percent from December 2018, and 2.88 percent from the same period last year.



Explaining the CPI expansion, the General Statistics Office said the long National Reunification and May Day holiday fuelled demand for food services and travel, leading to higher prices in these groups.-VNA