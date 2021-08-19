Flashflood in the northern mountainous region of Malaysia. (Photo: malaysia kini.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysian authorities said three people were killed and four were still missing after flash floods swept through a mountainous region in the northern region of the country.

Rescue workers confirmed that water filled with mud, rocks and logs flooded residential areas near Mount Jerai on August 18. Two districts suffered severe property damage while some residents were trapped in houses due to rising floodwaters. Forty people were evacuated to safety, while the search and rescue operation is still ongoing.



Non-governmental organizations said deforestation and logging in the area may be one of the causes of flash floods. Meanwhile, local officials blamed the intensity of the downpours as the main cause of the flooding.



Flash floods often occur in Malaysia. However, scientists claim that climate change increases the risk and intensity of floods due to extreme rainfall./.