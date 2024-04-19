World ASEAN foreign ministers call for end to Myanmar violence ASEAN foreign ministers on April 19 issued a statement calling on all parties to immediately cease violence and exercise maximum restraint in the border areas of Myanmar.

ASEAN Warming waters in Thailand wreaks havoc on marine life The warming waters of the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are negatively affecting marine life, leaving dugongs desperate for food, according to Thai scientists.

World India’s trade deficit with ASEAN widens India's trade deficit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has more than doubled since the implementation of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) in 2010.