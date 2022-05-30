Football tournament promotes cohesion among OVs in UK
The third football tournament of the Vietnamese people association in the UK kicked off in Birmingham city on May 29.
The annual tournament attracted the participation of 21 teams of Vietnamese living and working in different regions such as London, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow and Liverpool.
Initiated in 2018, the event has become one of the major community activities, receiving the enthusiastic support of a large number of overseas Vietnamese in the UK. Birmingham currently is home to the second largest number of Vietnamese working, living and studying in the UK, after London.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long underlined the significance of the event, saying that it contributes to creating a playground for the community, especially young OVs, to meet and exchange, thus promoting cohesion and mutual assistance.
Le Nam, the head of the organising board of the tournament, said the board invited a number of teams from the Republic of Korean, Nepal and China to join in order to enhance exchange and connection among the communities.
This year’s tournament, which gathers over 1000 players and supporters across regions in the UK, also saw the participation of two women’s teams, he added./.