Society CAAV proposes three options to upgrade Con Dao Airport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed to the Ministry of Transport three investment options to upgrade Con Dao Airport, in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Society PM attends Fruit and OCOP Product Festival in Son La Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 Fruit and OCOP (One Commune One Product) Product Festival in the northern mountainous province of Son La on May 28 evening.

Society Infographic Hanoi to develop into globally-connected city 2045 Under newly-issued plans, Hanoi will be transformed into a globally-connected city and a regional economic hub by 2045, with high living conditions and comprehensive growth.

Society PM makes field trip to major projects in Son La Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made a fact-finding trip to strategic projects in Son La on May 28 as part of his two-day visit to the northern mountainous province.