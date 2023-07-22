Business Infographic Retail sales of consumer goods and services post impressive growth in H1 Total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services increased 10.9% year-on-year in the first half of this year, to more than 3 quadrillion VND (127 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Economic targets set in National Master Plan Under the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Vietnam strives to reach a GDP growth rate of approximately 7 percent per year during the 2021-30 period. By 2030, GDP per capita at current prices is expected to be around 7,500 USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam to establish 33 domestic and international airports by 2050 Under the Decision approving the master plan for the development of the national airport network, Vietnam will establish 30 domestic and international airports in the 2021-2030 period and by 2050 will have 33.

Business Infographic Vietnam gains 2.3 billion USD from rice exports in H1 Vietnam's rice export value rose 34.7% year-on-year to 2.3 billion USD in the first six months of this year. Rice export volume was estimated at 4.27 million tonnes, up 22.2% over the same period last year.