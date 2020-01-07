Vietnam is among the top 20 contributors to global economic growth, according to a Bloomberg analysis of International Monetary Fund (IMF) data. The signing of the free trade agreement and the investment protection agreement between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) in June brought about pragmatic benefits to people and businesses of Vietnam and the EU. The agreements have created a great growth momentum for the whole Vietnamese economy whose FDI reached 38.02 billion USD to December 20, 2019 and GDP growth topped 7% for the whole year.

In the year, Vietnam sent 30 officers of the second Level-2 Field Hospital to South Sudan for the United Nations Peacekeeping mission in the war-ravaged North African country.

The more Vietnam integrates to the world, the more effective multilateral diplomacy proves. Vietnam has successfully held DPRK-USA Hanoi Summit in Hanoi. The position of Vietnam as well as the country’s careful organisation of the event were recognised and appreciated by the two leaders and the international community. Also in the year, Vietnam has officially secured a seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member for the 2020-2021 tenure with a record number of votes./.

VNA