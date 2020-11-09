This comes as the local tourism sector has gone to great lengths to implement stimulus packages in an effort to revive the domestic tourism industry following a severe downturn caused by the global impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

With the stimulus scheme launched with the theme of “Vietnam - a safe and attractive destination”, local businesses have given priority to ensuring the safety of visitors, whilst also launching attractive tourism packages in terms of their prices and services.

Furthermore, the Vietnam National Tourism Administration has launched the "Safe Vietnam Travel " application with the aim of making it easier for guests to view how safe various destinations are before arrival, in addition to searching for information on restaurants and hotel services./.

VOV