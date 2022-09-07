World Indonesia unveils net zero emission roadmap The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (EMR), in cooperation with the International Energy Agency (IEA), has unveiled the Indonesia Net Zero Emission (NZE) Roadmap for the energy sector of 2060.

World Thailand's CPI hits 14-year high in August The headline consumer price index (CPI) of Thailand in August rose 7.86% year-on-year, the highest level since July 2008, the Thai Ministry of Commerce reported on September 5.

World Cambodia pledges to combat illicit trafficking of cultural properties: minister Cambodia is committed to working closely with other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and international partners to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural properties, the country’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona has said.