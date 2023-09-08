Business Fisheries sector takes advantage of market opportunities to well recover Aquatic product exporters have been advised to make the most of every market opportunity in the remaining months of this year to speed up the recovery process.

Business Vietnam keen on improving farmers’ capacity: Official Vietnam has paid due attention to improving farmers’ capacity, making it easier for them to get access to financial instruments, as well as helping them seek market for agricultural products, Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Luong Quoc Doan said.

Business Infographic Trade surplus at 20.19 billion USD in first eight months Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 435.23 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of 20.19 billion USD.

Business Deputy Prime Minister hails development of Vietnam-Japan relations The extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan is developing strongly, comprehensively and substantially with high political trust, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said when receiving Muraoka Tsugumasa, Governor of Japan’s Yamaguchi prefecture, in Hanoi on September 7.