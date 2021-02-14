Foreign leaders extend Tet greetings in Vietnamese language
Leaders of several foreign countries have extended their greetings in the Vietnamese language on the occasion of the 2021 Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
On February 12, or the first day of the Year of the Buffalo, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in cabled his wishes in Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese and English on his personal social network sites.
“Best wishes to all our neighbors who celebrate the Lunar New Year! May 2021 bring good health and peace to everyone. We look forward to the day we meet without masks!”, he wrote.
The post hits dozens of thousands “Likes” on Facebook alone.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron extended his greetings on social media in three languages, namely Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese, in which he wished people good health, success and happiness.
His greetings in Vietnamese saw a high interaction rate. As of February 13 (the second day of the lunar year), it had documented 47 million Likes, 3.9 million comments and 2.8 million Shares on Facebook.
US President Joe Biden also sent his wishes on his Twitter account on February 13. He and his spouse appeared in a video clip together, wishing “happiness, health and prosperity” to those who celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Tet, the largest and most celebrated festival of Vietnam, falls on February 10-17 this year./.