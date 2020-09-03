World Indonesia plans to produce COVID-19 vaccine Indonesian President Joko Widodo has declared that the country has set a plan to start its own vaccine production by mid-2021.

World Cambodia suggested spending more on poverty reduction The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has called on Cambodia to set aside a budget for its poverty reduction goal.

World Philippines spends nearly 2 billion USD upgrading railway system The Philippines has allocated 96.2 billion pesos (roughly 1.98 billion USD) to advance the country's railway system, including the 36-km Metro Manila subway, a lawmaker of that country said on August 31.

World ASEAN cooperation in COVID-19 fight reviewed The ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies (ACCWG-PHE) reviewed cooperation within ASEAN in the fight against COVID-19 during its third meeting, held in the form of video conferencing, on September 1.