ASEAN Infographic Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Ministers from 15 countries spanning the Asia-Pacific region on November 15 signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement after eight years of talks. The agreement is expected to create the world’s largest free trade area and numerous new supply chains, and make significant contributions to regional economic recovery post COVID-19.

ASEAN Infographic GDP and population of RCEP member countries RCEP is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s biggest free trade pact to date, covering a market of 2.2 billion people with a combined size of 26.2 trillion USD or 30 percent of the world’s GDP.

World Signing of RCEP marks milestone in ASEAN history: official ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi said the bloc had a momentous day when leaders of its member states, Australia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and New Zealand witnessed the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement.

World Laos applauds Vietnam’s contributions to enhancing ASEAN’s role Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleusay Kommasith has spoken highly of the leadership role of Vietnam in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN 2020, as well as the country’s contributions to enhancing the bloc’s role on the regional and international forums.