Bac Giang is expected to welcome a total 500 Chinese merchants, who have been buying lychees from local farmers for many years, in the next few months.

Luc Ngan District estimates that the total lychees harvested this year would reach 120,000 tons, a year-on-year increase of 41 percent.

Meanwhile, many foreign traders have registered to enter Vietnam to buy lychees from Hai Duong province.

Hai Duong is expected to harvest around 45,000-52,000 tons of lychees this season.

Hai Duong Province’s total area for lychee cultivation is 10,000 hectares, of which 3,300 hectares are in Thanh Ha District, 3,600 in Chi Linh Province, and the rest in other localities.

VNA