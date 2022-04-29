The move is in line with a decision signed recently by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, announcing the list of international border gates accepting foreign entries and exits on e-visas.

Previously, eight eligible airports were allowed to apply e-visas. All of them are State-run airports, under the management and operation of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the Van Don International Airport is the first privately built and operated international airport in the country. It was constructed by real estate developer Sun Group.

Vietnam has completely reopened inbound and outbound tourism from March 15 with pre-pandemic visa policy reinstated and visitors required only to have negative COVID-19 tests prior to departure./.

VNA