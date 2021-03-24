Society Infographic Multidimensional poverty line for 2022-2025 Decree No. 07/2021/ND-CP of the Government on multidimensional poverty line for the 2022-2025 period takes effect on March 15, 2021.

Society Ceremony marks Youth Union’s 90th founding anniversary A solemn ceremony to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union was held on March 23 at the National Convention Center.

Society Four Vietnamese honoured as excellent foreign workers in Japan Four Vietnamese were among the five workers awarded the title of excellent foreign construction workers of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport during a ceremony held on March 23.

Society Road 9 - Southern Laos victory in the hearts of Lao officials Road 9 - Southern Laos victory in March 1971 reflected the strength of the special solidarity and fighting alliance of Vietnam and Laos, according to senior Lao officials.