Foreigners in Vietnam to get visa online
Hanoi (VNA) – Visa for foreigners living in Vietnam will be issued online via the National Public Service Portal in 2021.
It is among more than 50 public services to be provided in the portal this year as approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Among those services, 11 are in the group of administrative procedures related to resident management, including the issuance and re-issuance of ID cards, verification of ID numbers, registration of permanent or temporary stay, birth registration and passport issuance.
In addition, the newly-approved list comprises 44 essential public services in accordance with the United Nations’ E-Government Development Index, particularly extension of temporary stay and visa issuance for foreigners, vehicle registration plates and change of driver license.
The Government Office will work with relevant agencies and localities to study and improve users’ experience in the direction of developing a mobile version of the public service portal app./.