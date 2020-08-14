Society Hai Duong city imposes social distancing measures after three COVID-19 cases confirmed Social distancing regulations have been imposed across Hai Duong city in the northern province of Hai Duong as from 0:00 on August 14 after three COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the locality.

Society Education ministry collects opinions on e-learning The Ministry of Education and Training has announced a draft circular providing three e-learning methods for the new academic year this August due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

Society Businesses, organisations lend support to Hanoi in COVID-19 fight The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi on August 13 held an event to receive donations from businesses and organisations to help with COVID-19 prevention and control work in the capital city.

Society Financial aid pledged for frontline health workers in COVID-19 fight The Ministry of Health and the AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Co. Ltd on August 13 signed an agreement on financial support worth 23 billion VND (992,000 USD) for frontline medical workers in the COVID-19 combat.